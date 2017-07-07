Brad Tavares Edges Elias Theodorou (TUF 25 Finale Fight Highlights)

Brad Tavares edges out Elias Theodorou with volume to earn scores of 29-28 from all three judges! #TUF25Finale https://t.co/MLutVbmlY8
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 8, 2017
(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out Brad Tavares as he edges Elias Theodorou at the TUF 25 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas.
