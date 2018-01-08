HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic - UFC 220

featuredStipe Miocic: The Champ is Here to Stay

featuredBoxing Was a Nice Detour, But Expect Conor McGregor to Fight in the UFC This Year

Francis Ngannou and Rose Namajunas

featured2017 Knockout of the Year: The Punch from Hell or Toppling the Queen?

Cris Cyborg and Dana White

featuredCris Cyborg Rejects Dana White’s Proposal That She Fight Amanda Nunes Next

Boxing Was a Nice Detour, But Expect Conor McGregor to Fight in the UFC This Year

January 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor made the biggest move of his career in 2017, landing a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. 

He may have lost the fight, and it may have distracted from his run as a champion in the UFC, but there is no denying that the boxing match with Mayweather altered the direction of McGregor’s life forever.

It is believed that McGregor will have earned somewhere in the ballpark of $100 million from the Mayweather vs. McGregor spectacle. By almost every measure, it was one of the most successful one-day sporting events in history. It also set McGregor on the path to numerous other business ventures outside of the Octagon and his fighting career.

To McGregor’s longtime coach, John Kavanagh, it was a wonderful distraction, but he sees things shifting back to the world of mixed martial arts for McGregor. At least, that is going to be the direction for which he lobbies.

With the financial success of Mayweather vs. McGregor and the landscape in the UFC shifting quickly, McGregor has taken some time to get his feet back under him.

“I’m just happy to see him back to his regular training. He had a lot going on in his life, a lot of stuff outside of fighting going on in his life, and he seems to be getting the hang of all that. He’s back training almost every day now,” Kavanagh said in a recent interview with BBC. “I think 2018 will be another big year for us. Exactly what that is, I don’t know yet. The plan is forming, but as they say, stay tuned.”

Although there has been a lot of chatter, even from UFC president Dana White himself, about stripping McGregor of his UFC lightweight title and having interim titleholder Tony Ferguson battle Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed belt, McGregor’s coach is unwavering.

“Conor’s still the champion. They can say what they want. I have his belt at home actually. He’s still the champion. He’s making the decision on what makes sense for the next move,” Kavanagh continued.

“It’s kind of early days yet, we’re just watching how that has developed while he’s been away, he’s had other things on. Let’s see what happens in 2018, I’m excited about it anyway.”

TRENDING > Would Cris Cyborg Jump into Boxing Like Conor McGregor Did?

Having his charge make it 10 rounds with a former world champion that was 49-0 going into the fight was no small feat for Kavanagh. After all, it was McGregor’s first professional boxing match. 

Even if Mayweather says that he carried McGregor through much of the fight, the fact is that there were two men in that ring, and the fight went into the 10th round before Mayweather could do enough to force the referee to wave off the fight.

As much of a feather in Kavanagh’s cap as that fight was, he is ready to return to where it all started for him and McGregor.

“If you want to know my opinion, I’ll be pushing very hard for MMA. The boxing was a nice detour from what we’ve done, but mixed martial arts is my passion,” he declared.

“So, if I have anything to do with it, he’ll be in the Octagon this year.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA