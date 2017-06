Boxing Promoter Lou DiBella Talks Mayweather vs. McGregor and Heather Hardy’s MMA Debut

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Famed boxing promoter Lou DiBella is in New York for his client, boxer Heather Hardy‘s MMA debut at Bellator 180 on Saturday. He spoke to MMAFighting about his Hardy’s MMA debut and the status of women in combat sports in general, but had some fiery words surrounding the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing bout.

