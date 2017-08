Boxing Great Sugar Ray Leonard Was Impressed by Conor McGregor’s Boxing

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard gives his thoughts on the huge fight between UFC champion Conor McGregor and unbeaten boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

