HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chiesa comments on Conor McGregor

featuredMichael Chiesa: ‘Screw You’ if Conor McGregor Tries to Jump the Line

Joanna Jedrzejczyk - TUF 23 Finale

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Planned on Move to Flyweight But Now Sole Focus is Winning Back Strawweight Title

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 exclusive MMAWeekly.com interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Exclusive UFC 223 Extended Video Interview

featuredAmanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington Put Friendship Aside for UFC 224 Headliner

Boxing Clash Causes Changes to MIMMA Fight Card

March 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

Combining careers in multiple combat sports is a tough task. It’s difficult to find enough hours in the day to do all the necessary training and fighters who compete in multiple disciplines also have to carefully manage their calendars.

The latter point is one that Muhammad Meeraj and Keng Fai Hui will now be painfully aware of. The former has fought eight times for MIMMA, while the latter has competed in 14 fights for the Malaysian amateur promotion.

However, Meeraj and Fai Hui were both unceremoniously pulled from the March 30 MIMMA fight card when their promoter decided it was too close for comfort to the boxing matches he has booked for them in Singapore on April 20.

Meeraj Khan The bad news for fight fans in Malaysia is that neither Meeraj nor Fai Hui will be competing at the Paradigm Mall on Friday. The good news is that MIMMA has been able to replace both men, meaning that all eight title fights can go ahead as planned.

Experienced amateur Syafiq Jamal (6-5) replaces Keng Fai and will face Nathaniel Imang Lakai in the lightweight final. Meanwhile, Derek Lim (2-3) has stepped up to fight instead of Meeraj and will go up against Mohd Fakhrul Izzat in the middleweight final.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey on Floyd Mayweather Crossing Over to UFC: ‘That Will Never Happen’

Malaysian Invasion MMA Season 5 Finale

  • Eunice Ong vs Gloria Hoong (for women’s flyweight title)
  • Jay Jay Anak Muran vs Naimul Amal (for flyweight title)
  • Dhiaaul Amal vs Effendey Kalai (for bantamweight title)
  • Syafiq Jamal vs Nathaniel Imang Lakai (for lightweight title)
  • Mohd Fakhrul Izzat vs Derek Lim (for middleweight title)
  • Azreel Izzat vs Nieng Khai Tsan (for heavyweight title)
  • Damon Soo vs J. Garcia-Candal (for featherweight title)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA