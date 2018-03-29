Boxing Clash Causes Changes to MIMMA Fight Card

Combining careers in multiple combat sports is a tough task. It’s difficult to find enough hours in the day to do all the necessary training and fighters who compete in multiple disciplines also have to carefully manage their calendars.

The latter point is one that Muhammad Meeraj and Keng Fai Hui will now be painfully aware of. The former has fought eight times for MIMMA, while the latter has competed in 14 fights for the Malaysian amateur promotion.

However, Meeraj and Fai Hui were both unceremoniously pulled from the March 30 MIMMA fight card when their promoter decided it was too close for comfort to the boxing matches he has booked for them in Singapore on April 20.

The bad news for fight fans in Malaysia is that neither Meeraj nor Fai Hui will be competing at the Paradigm Mall on Friday. The good news is that MIMMA has been able to replace both men, meaning that all eight title fights can go ahead as planned.

Experienced amateur Syafiq Jamal (6-5) replaces Keng Fai and will face Nathaniel Imang Lakai in the lightweight final. Meanwhile, Derek Lim (2-3) has stepped up to fight instead of Meeraj and will go up against Mohd Fakhrul Izzat in the middleweight final.

Malaysian Invasion MMA Season 5 Finale