Boxers Continue to Slam Conor McGregor’s Attempt to Box Floyd Mayweather (video)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Though he considers himself a fan of Conor McGregor, boxer Ricky Hatton doesn’t think there is any way the Irishman lays a glove on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

“I couldn’t hit him. Oscar [De La Hoya] couldn’t hit him. Canelo [Alvarez] couldn’t hit him. Conor’s not going to hit him.”

