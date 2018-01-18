Bobby Moffett Plans to ‘Set Traps’ for LFA 31 Opponent Thanh Le to Fall Into

Considering the amount of talk Nate Jennerman engaged in to get featherweight Bobby Moffett to fight him last August at LFA 20, the bout did not turn out to be as competitive as the build-up made it out to be.

Over the course of three rounds, Moffett was able to control the action and ultimately walk away with a unanimous decision victory, and his second straight win overall.

“I felt the fight really went my way,” Moffett told MMAWeekly.com. “I got to put my game plan out there and (Jennerman) just fell into my pace.

“He called me out, and it made me laugh a little bit, because I felt like I dominated him, so it was weird. I felt good in that fight. I did everything I trained to do. I didn’t get the finish, which is upsetting, which is my fault, so I’m kind of disappointed with how the fight ended, but overall I’m happy with how I did.”

While Moffett can’t complain about picking up the win versus Jennerman, the fact that he was only able to get in the one fight did dampen his year to some extent.

“It was a little disappointing,” said Moffett. “I was trying to get fights going on, but there were some events in my life that I had to work around. Of course the best time to fight were those weekends where I already had something planned.

“A lot of it was waiting for people to say yes (to a fight), and a lot of them were saying no. It was a little frustrating, but I think I needed the time to really work on the holes in my game.”

Eager to build on his winning streak, Moffett (10-2) will face Thanh Le (7-1) for the interim 145-pound championship in the main event of LFA 31 on Friday in Phoenix.

“He’s tough, obviously, but I think this fight is in my favor,” Moffett said of facing Le. “Nobody thinks I’m going to win, but that’s fine with me. Honestly, this fight couldn’t be more appropriate for my style of fighting.

“He’s obviously dangerous striking, and there are things there that I’ve been working on; as long as I keep my hands up and eyes open there shouldn’t be any problems there. Then I’m going to do the same things I did to Nate: keep the pressure on him and keep the pace up, and he’ll start falling into traps I set for him.”

While in previous years, Moffett was more focused on his destination, nowadays he prefers to enjoy the journey, and will just take things as they come in 2018.

“In the past I used to think each fight was going to get me somewhere and people were going to look at me, but if I put too much into thinking about that stuff after the fight, then I’m not as excited for the fight,” said Moffett. “I don’t want to think like that.

“Big things can happen after the fight, but I’m not counting on anything crazy happening. I’ll just take it as it goes.”