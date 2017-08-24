Bobby Moffett Expects ‘Fight of the Night’ in LFA 20 Co-Main Event

Having not fought since last December, featherweight up and comer Bobby Moffett has been able to spend his 2017 focusing on developing his game.

Most importantly, Moffett feels he’ll be able to keep a higher pace up for longer and by extension, be able to close out more fights.

“I’ve really worked on everything I felt I was mediocre at,” Moffett told MMAWeekly.com. “I don’t feel like I slow down in grappling department (as a fight progresses), but I don’t feel I hit as hard or as quick the later the fight goes on, so I’ve been working on that a lot.

“Finishing has been a big part of what I’ve been working on. But I think that doesn’t come from an inability to finish, but it’s mental, so I’ve been working on my mental game.”

Coming off his split-decision win over TJ Brown in December, Moffett wanted to take some time off before attending to some personal business, but never once did he think he’d spend nearly nine months on the shelf.

“It wasn’t really on purpose, it just kind of happened,” said Moffett. “When we started looking for a fight people were pretty much saying no the whole time. It’s worked out. I think I’ve been able to develop my game better. But it definitely wasn’t on purpose.”

Moffett (9-2) will finally get to have his first fight of the year when he takes on Nate Jennerman (9-2) in a 145-pound co-main event at LFA 20 on August 25 in Prior Lake, Minn.

“Me and him are pretty identical on paper,” Moffett said of Jennerman. “I think it’s going to be either Fight of the Night or Finish of the Night.

“I think the first round is going to be a really tough battle and trying to fight for the pace of the fight. Whoever sets the pace it’s going to be in their favor. I am very confident. I feel this fight is probably going to end up going into the second round, and about half way through is where I’m going to finish him.”

Now that he’s finally got a fight scheduled, Moffett is looking forward to staying busy to close out the remainder of 2017.

“I’m tired of being 9-2,” said Moffett. “I just really want to get in the cage again and fight. I was pretty disappointed in my performance in my last fight, so I’ve really wanted to get in there and show people what I’m made of. If I can get in on or maybe two more before the end of the year it will be good.”

