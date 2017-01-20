Bobby Lee Going to ‘Put on a Show’ at LFA 2

After picking up a third round submission win in his pro debut in November of 2015 over Codie Kahler, lightweight up and comer Bobby Lee continued his winning ways through 2016, picking up three finishes in four fights.

“I started fast and ended strong,” Lee told MMAWeekly.com. “I had my five pro fights inside of 12 months. I grew a lot. I’ve always had a wrestling base and have always been tough with it and had good top game Jiu-Jitsu, but I think I’ve proved I’ve got a total package with good striking, especially in my last two fights.

“I have improved a lot over the past year, and I will continue to improve. I’m 20 years old and I continue to get better every day. This is what I’m built to do. You saw how much improvement I had in 2016, wait until you see 2017.”

Lee (5-2) will look to continue his winning ways when he has his first fight of 2017 against Matthew Marsh (4-2) in a main card 155-pound bout at Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 on Friday in Prior Lake, Minn.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is No. 1 Trash Talk

“All I know is that he’s a 6’2” southpaw, and the only win I’ve seen of his is a triangle off his back,” said Lee of Marsh. “I don’t want to be disrespectful and say that I’m not looking at this guy as a guy that can beat me, but this is a very winnable fight, and I’m going to go out there and not just win, but put on a show.

“He could be tough, but I plan on finishing this fight in the first round again and show that he didn’t belong in there with me.”

Though he’s still young in his career, Lee feels like he’s made a lot of headway of late, and is keen to keeping his momentum going into 2017.

“I actually got some recognition here at the end of 2016 awards,” said Lee. “Out of 12 people in the RFA, they consider me one of the prospects. That was with guys who have had the belt and have defended and are looking to go to the UFC. I’m part of that same group of people, and that’s really exciting.”

Lee will further look to place himself among the top fighters in the promotion with the goal of claiming his first major MMA championship sometime later this year.

“The plan for 2017 is to get the LFA title,” he said. “’m going to win here on Jan. 20, and then I’ll be able to call out for a No. 1 contender’s fight. I’ll win that No. 1 contender’s fight in the summer, and by early fall, I’ll be looking for title contention for sure, 100%. I’ll be calling whoever is there, for sure.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram