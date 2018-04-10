HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brock Lesnar - blur

featuredDid Brock Lesnar Nix UFC Return by Re-Signing with WWE?

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Accepts UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation Sanction, but Will Soon Be Eligible to Fight

Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Says Georges St-Pierre More Important than Conor McGregor for His Legacy

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Crowned Lightweight Champion with Lopsided Win Over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223

Bobby Lashley Remains Under Contract to Bellator Despite Return to WWE

April 10, 2018
NoNo Comments

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE for the first time in 10 years on Monday night but that doesn’t mean his fighting career is finished. 

The 41-year old heavyweight had been performing in Impact Wrestling for several years while also competing in Bellator MMA where he amassed a perfect 5-0 record with the promotion.

While he hadn’t fought since 2016, Lashley had spoken often about returning to the cage as professional wrestling remained his primary focus. Now Lashley is back in the biggest pro wrestling organization in the world but it appears he hasn’t shut the door on fighting again.

Bellator MMA officials confirmed on Tuesday that Lashley remains under contract with the organization, although there are no details on when exactly he might fight again.

In the past, WWE CEO Vince McMahon has scoffed at the idea of athletes under contract to him going out and participating in any kind of crossover competitions like mixed martial arts.

McMahon softened his stance on that when he allowed Brock Lesnar to fight at UFC 200 while still under contract with WWE. Lesnar just re-signed a new deal with WWE that will once again allow him to fight in the UFC.

It’s possible that Lashley’s deal with WWE came with similar language that would allow him to take a fight in Bellator MMA while still participating in professional wrestling.

Lashley just made his return to WWE television on Monday night so there’s no telling what kind of schedule he’ll be keeping once he gets things moving in his return to the promotion.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA