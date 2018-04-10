Bobby Lashley Remains Under Contract to Bellator Despite Return to WWE

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE for the first time in 10 years on Monday night but that doesn’t mean his fighting career is finished.

The 41-year old heavyweight had been performing in Impact Wrestling for several years while also competing in Bellator MMA where he amassed a perfect 5-0 record with the promotion.

While he hadn’t fought since 2016, Lashley had spoken often about returning to the cage as professional wrestling remained his primary focus. Now Lashley is back in the biggest pro wrestling organization in the world but it appears he hasn’t shut the door on fighting again.

Bellator MMA officials confirmed on Tuesday that Lashley remains under contract with the organization, although there are no details on when exactly he might fight again.

In the past, WWE CEO Vince McMahon has scoffed at the idea of athletes under contract to him going out and participating in any kind of crossover competitions like mixed martial arts.

McMahon softened his stance on that when he allowed Brock Lesnar to fight at UFC 200 while still under contract with WWE. Lesnar just re-signed a new deal with WWE that will once again allow him to fight in the UFC.

It’s possible that Lashley’s deal with WWE came with similar language that would allow him to take a fight in Bellator MMA while still participating in professional wrestling.

Lashley just made his return to WWE television on Monday night so there’s no telling what kind of schedule he’ll be keeping once he gets things moving in his return to the promotion.