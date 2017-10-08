Bobby Green Says Fighters Would Make Better Judges (UFC 216 Post)

               

October 8, 2017
Bobby Green talked about his controversial draw with Lando Vannata at UFC 216 on Saturday, revealing how the whole situation unfolded in the Octagon, and his thoughts on the outcome of the fight. Vannata attempted an illegal knee if the first round and was deducted one point on the scorecards, which resulted in the fight being ruled a draw.

Green also talked about how he would rather take his chances against team bias and have fighters judge MMA fights, as opposed to the current slate of judges.

