HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes’ Friend Posts Promising Update on Former UFC Champ

Conor McGregor vs Paulie Malignaggi knockdown

featuredConor McGregor Comments on Paulie Malignaggi – Includes Knockdown Footage (video)

Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Reveals Controversial Knockdown from Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring

Conor McGregor gives Floyd Mayweather 2 rounds

featuredConor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather: ‘I’m Struggling to Give Him 2 Rounds’

Bobby Green Replaces Abel Trujillo at UFC 216

August 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

Abel Trujillo has been forced out of his scheduled UFC 216 lightweight bout against Lando Vannata. He has been replaced by Bobby Green, according to UFC officials.

Green (23-8) made his UFC debut in February 2013 riding a four-fight winning streak in the Strikeforce promotion. He won his first fights inside the Octagon, but is currently coming off three consecutive losses. He hopes to right the ship on short notice at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bobby GreenVannata (9-2) made his promotional debut in July 2016 as an undefeated fighter. He was defeated in his debut, but he earned a Fight of the Night bonus in the loss. He won his second Octagon appearance at UFC 206 in spectacular fashion. The 25-year-old finished John Makdessi by knockout after landing a wheel kick in the opening round. He earned a Performance of the Night bonus with the win.

TRENDING > Dana White ‘Felt Sorry’ for Paulie Malignaggi After 12 Rounds with Conor McGregor

Vannata suffered his second UFC loss in his last outing against David Teymur at UFC 209. The bout went the distance and the two were awarded Fight of the Night honors.

Trujillo (15-7, 1 NC) had a three-fight winning streak snapped in his last outing in February, losing to James Vick by submission. He’s had several fights booked over the last couple of years where he’s either had to pull out of fight or his opponent has.

UFC 216 has yet to get an announced headlining bout.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA