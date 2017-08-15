Bobby Green Replaces Abel Trujillo at UFC 216

Abel Trujillo has been forced out of his scheduled UFC 216 lightweight bout against Lando Vannata. He has been replaced by Bobby Green, according to UFC officials.

Green (23-8) made his UFC debut in February 2013 riding a four-fight winning streak in the Strikeforce promotion. He won his first fights inside the Octagon, but is currently coming off three consecutive losses. He hopes to right the ship on short notice at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Vannata (9-2) made his promotional debut in July 2016 as an undefeated fighter. He was defeated in his debut, but he earned a Fight of the Night bonus in the loss. He won his second Octagon appearance at UFC 206 in spectacular fashion. The 25-year-old finished John Makdessi by knockout after landing a wheel kick in the opening round. He earned a Performance of the Night bonus with the win.

Vannata suffered his second UFC loss in his last outing against David Teymur at UFC 209. The bout went the distance and the two were awarded Fight of the Night honors.

Trujillo (15-7, 1 NC) had a three-fight winning streak snapped in his last outing in February, losing to James Vick by submission. He’s had several fights booked over the last couple of years where he’s either had to pull out of fight or his opponent has.

UFC 216 has yet to get an announced headlining bout.

