Bobby Green Out of UFC 222, Beneil Dariush Awaits New Opponent

February 14, 2018
UFC 222 has taken another hit as lightweight competitor Bobby Green has been forced out of his upcoming bout against Beneil Dariush on March 3 in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Wednesday following an initial report from Farah Hannoun on Twitter.

With Green out of the fight, Dariush is awaiting word from the UFC on a new opponent as he looks to stay on the fight card taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Dariush is coming off a majority draw in his last fight against Evan Dunham as he looks to get back in the win column at UFC 222. As of now, no new replacement has been found. 

               

