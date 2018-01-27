Bobby Green Earns Decision, Makes Some Big Callouts at UFC on FOX 27

.@BobbyKGreen put on an absolute show in his big win over Erik Koch! #UFCCharlotte https://t.co/W5JfFdBWol — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 28, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Bobby Green’s victory over Erik Koch at UFC on FOX 27 on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

The UFC heads to Belem, Brazil, next week for UFC Fight Night 125, which features former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in a five-round middleweight showdown against Eryk Anders in the night’s headliner. The co-main event pits John Dodson against Pedro Munhoz.

