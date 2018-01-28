HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJacare Souza Blasts Derek Brunson with Head Kick, Finishes with Punches in UFC on FOX 27 Main Event

UFC on FOX 27 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Matt Brown - UFC 206

featuredMatt Brown on Carlos Condit: ‘I Think I’m Going to Go In There and I’m Going to Walk Through Him’

featuredStipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier Official for UFC 226 After Coaching on TUF 27

Bobby Green Calls out Kevin Lee Following Win at UFC on FOX 27

January 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

Following an impressive win at UFC on FOX 27, Bobby Green is gunning for a former title contender.

Green defeated Erik Koch in the featured preliminary bout for the UFC card in Charlotte and after earning his victory he quickly turned his attention to “The Motown Phenom” Kevin Lee, who last fought in October 2017 when he lost by submission to current interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Lately Lee has been calling for a fight against Nate Diaz, who is expected to make his return to action later this year. Green has long standing ties to Diaz and his team in California so he decided to take a shot at Lee and call him out for his next bout in the Octagon instead.

“I’d like to fight Kevin Lee,” Green told Megan Olivi on the UFC post fight show. “I think he kind of jumped [ahead]. Tony [Ferguson] was saying it, you haven’t fought anybody yet. Fight somebody like me. Fight somebody that’s a real fighter and then we’ll give you respect. He got into a title shot and didn’t deserve it.

“So why don’t you come fight somebody like me and then we’ll say you deserve it.”

Green has been a top 15 ranked fighter during his UFC career but suffered through a three fight skid just recently before getting back into the win column on Saturday night.

There’s no word yet when Lee is expected to book his next fight, but it appears the possible opponents are already starting to line up for him when he returns.

Green would obviously like to put his name at the top of that list.

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA