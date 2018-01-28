Bobby Green Calls out Kevin Lee Following Win at UFC on FOX 27

Following an impressive win at UFC on FOX 27, Bobby Green is gunning for a former title contender.

Green defeated Erik Koch in the featured preliminary bout for the UFC card in Charlotte and after earning his victory he quickly turned his attention to “The Motown Phenom” Kevin Lee, who last fought in October 2017 when he lost by submission to current interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Lately Lee has been calling for a fight against Nate Diaz, who is expected to make his return to action later this year. Green has long standing ties to Diaz and his team in California so he decided to take a shot at Lee and call him out for his next bout in the Octagon instead.

“I’d like to fight Kevin Lee,” Green told Megan Olivi on the UFC post fight show. “I think he kind of jumped [ahead]. Tony [Ferguson] was saying it, you haven’t fought anybody yet. Fight somebody like me. Fight somebody that’s a real fighter and then we’ll give you respect. He got into a title shot and didn’t deserve it.

“So why don’t you come fight somebody like me and then we’ll say you deserve it.”

"I'd like to fight @motownphenom…he got into a title shot and he didn't deserve it. Fight someone like me, then we'll see you deserved it." — @bobbykgreen #UFCCharlotte ?? https://t.co/h73LcmNFCr — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 28, 2018

Green has been a top 15 ranked fighter during his UFC career but suffered through a three fight skid just recently before getting back into the win column on Saturday night.

There’s no word yet when Lee is expected to book his next fight, but it appears the possible opponents are already starting to line up for him when he returns.

Green would obviously like to put his name at the top of that list.