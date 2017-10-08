Bobby Green and Lando Vannata’s Controversial Draw Earns UFC 216 Fight of the Night

               

October 8, 2017
Less than a week removed from a devastating tragedy, Las Vegas played host to UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

There was a certain shadow cast over the weeks events, a somber tone that dulled some of the typical lead-up, but the fighters either shed that feeling or embraced the emotion of the moment on Saturday to deliver a show full of exciting fights and numerous finishes.

Bobby Green - UFC 216 PostThe Fight of the Night, which is accompanied by a $50,000 bonus to each fighter, was one shrouded in controversy. Lando Vannata and Bobby Green went toe-to-toe for all three rounds and it paid off with the bonus.

Vannata nearly finished the fight in the first round, but launched an illegal knee that cost him a point on the scorecards, which lead to the eventual draw. Many people later questioned the legality of the knee, as it was launched illegally, but didn’t clearly land.

The two Performance of the Night bonuses went to flyweights. 

Aside from setting a UFC record for most career title defenses, Demetrious Johnson pulled off a stunning armbar submission in the fight round to defeat Ray Borg. He’ll also collect a $50,000 bonus check.

Joining Johnson was John Moraga, who fought on the Early Prelims. Moraga laid out Magomed Bibulatov with a left hook that notched him the victory and the final bonus.

UFC 216 Fighter Bonuses:

  • Fight of the Night: Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green
  • Performance of the Night: Demetrious Johnson
  • Performance of the Night: John Moraga

