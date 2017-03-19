HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor Sets Target Date for Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jimi Manuwa

featuredJimi Manuwa Lands One-Punch KO on Corey Anderson, Calls for Title Shot (UFC London Results)

Conor McGregor confronts boxing media at MSG

featuredConor McGregor Confronts Boxing Media at The Garden, Promises to Stop Floyd Mayweather

featuredUFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson Live Results and Fight Stats

Blagoy Ivanov Retains Title, Lance Palmer Loses His (WSOF 35 Results)

March 19, 2017
1 Comment

World Series of Fighting heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov retained his title on Saturday by knocking out challenger Shawn Jordan in the first round of the WSOF 35 main event. It took Ivanov 103 seconds to finish Jordan.

Ivanov landed a combination 60 seconds into the bout that forced Jordan to retreat. Moments later, he stunned Jordan with a left uppercut followed by a right hand that sent Jordon crashing to the canvas. Ivanov seized the moment and followed his opponent to the canvas, tossing his legs to the side on the way down. He then unloaded a barrage of punches and elbows until referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in to stop the fight.

In the co-main event, Lance Palmer relinquished his featherweight crown to Andre Harrison. In the build up to the fight, Harrison predicted that he’d snatch Palmer’s belt from his waist and made good on his prediction.

The unbeaten Harrison (16-0) knocked Palmer down twice during the five-round title bout, in the first and final rounds. It was a straight right hand that put Palmer down in the opening frame. He put together a combination along the cage to drop the champion in the final round that led to the eventual finish.

WSOF 35 took place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

WSOF 35: Ivanov vs. Jordan Full Results:

Blagoy Ivanov def. Shawn Jordan via first-round TKO (1:43)
Andre Harrison def. Lance Palmer via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)
Bekbulat Magomedov def. Donovan Frelow via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Preliminary Fight Card Results:

Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Matt Secor via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)
Tom Marcellino def. Bill Jones via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)
Hakeem Dawodu def. Steven Siler via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-27)
Islam Mamedov def. Natan Schulte via submission (armbar) (2nd, 4:56)
Steven Rodriguez def. Alexandre Almeida via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Emmanuel Walo def. Andrews Nakahara via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Relive UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie (video)

Mar 20, 20171 Comment40 Views

Take a look at some of the behind-the-scenes action from UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie in Brooklyn.

UFC 210: Cormier vs Johnson...

Check out the UFC 210 Hell & Back promo

Mar 19, 2017
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson: ̵...

Alexander Gustafsson met with the media in London on

Mar 19, 2017

Extraordinary Bodies: Take ...

BBC III took a deep look at the practice

Mar 19, 2017
  • gracie.zalewski

    I was paid 104000 dollars in last twelve months by doing an online job at my house and I did it by w­o­r­k­i­n­g in my own time f­­o­­r several hours on daily basis. I followed an earning model I found online and I am so happy that i made so much money on the side. It’s very user-friendly and I’m just so blessed that i discovered this. This is what i do… http://libr­.­ae/Oa3k

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA