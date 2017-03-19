Blagoy Ivanov Retains Title, Lance Palmer Loses His (WSOF 35 Results)

World Series of Fighting heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov retained his title on Saturday by knocking out challenger Shawn Jordan in the first round of the WSOF 35 main event. It took Ivanov 103 seconds to finish Jordan.

Ivanov landed a combination 60 seconds into the bout that forced Jordan to retreat. Moments later, he stunned Jordan with a left uppercut followed by a right hand that sent Jordon crashing to the canvas. Ivanov seized the moment and followed his opponent to the canvas, tossing his legs to the side on the way down. He then unloaded a barrage of punches and elbows until referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in to stop the fight.

In the co-main event, Lance Palmer relinquished his featherweight crown to Andre Harrison. In the build up to the fight, Harrison predicted that he’d snatch Palmer’s belt from his waist and made good on his prediction.

The unbeaten Harrison (16-0) knocked Palmer down twice during the five-round title bout, in the first and final rounds. It was a straight right hand that put Palmer down in the opening frame. He put together a combination along the cage to drop the champion in the final round that led to the eventual finish.

WSOF 35 took place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.



WSOF 35: Ivanov vs. Jordan Full Results:

Blagoy Ivanov def. Shawn Jordan via first-round TKO (1:43)

Andre Harrison def. Lance Palmer via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Bekbulat Magomedov def. Donovan Frelow via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Preliminary Fight Card Results:

Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Matt Secor via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Tom Marcellino def. Bill Jones via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Steven Siler via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-27)

Islam Mamedov def. Natan Schulte via submission (armbar) (2nd, 4:56)

Steven Rodriguez def. Alexandre Almeida via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Emmanuel Walo def. Andrews Nakahara via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

