HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

featuredRonda Rousey Explains How to ‘Do the Right Thing’ During Hall of Fame Induction

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Exclusive Interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Using Her Gift for Change

featuredRonda Rousey Essentially Closes the Door on Ever Returning to the UFC Again

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Still Targeting TJ Dillashaw at UFC 226

BJJ Standout Dillon Danis Makes MMA Debut at Bellator 198

March 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

Renowned Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Dillon Danis (0-0) will make his highly anticipated mixed martial arts debut against Kyle Walker (2-4) at Bellator’s return to Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. on Saturday, April 28 for Bellator 198: Fedor vs. Mir.

Bellator 198, headlined by a first-round Heavyweight World Grand Prix bout between Fedor Emelianenko (36-5, 1 NC) and Frank Mir (18-11), will be broadcast live and free on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets for the event are on sale now and are available at the Allstate Arena box office and Ticketmaster.

Under the tutelage of Marcelo Garcia at Alliance in New York, Danis began competing at an elite level on the jiu-jitsu circuit not long after emerging on the scene. Danis would win the IBJJF World Championship in Gi and No-Gi in 2014 as a brown belt, with those victories earning him his black belt in 2015. The very next year, Danis would return to the IBJJF tournament and take home the Pan American No-Gi Championship. Garnering the attention of fans along the way, Conor McGregor also took notice, enlisting the services of the New Jersey native to help him train for his 2016 rematch with Nate Diaz. Always one to challenge himself, Danis signed an exclusive multi-fight contract with Bellator in 2017 and has already settled in for training camp at the famed SBG Ireland.

Fighting out of Herrin, Ill., Kyle Walker will enter the Bellator cage for the first time at Bellator 198, where he will likely play the role of underdog to the BJJ kingpin. Walker made his pro debut in 2013, racking up wins in two of his first three matchups within the calendar year. After taking some time away from the sport, Walker stepped back inside the cage competing for some of the best regional promotions, including a return to Shamrock FC.

Bellator 198 Main Card:

  • Heavyweight Grand Prix First Round: Fedor Emelianenko (36-5, 1 NC) vs. Frank Mir (18-11)
  • Featherweight Co-Main Event: Emmanuel Sanchez (16-3) vs. Sam Sicilia (16-8)
  • Middleweight Main Card Bout: John Salter (15-3) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (7-0)
  • Welterweight Main Card Bout: Neiman Gracie (7-0) vs. Javier Torres (10-3)
  • 175-Pound Catchweight Main Card Bout: Dillon Danis (Pro Debut) vs. Kyle Walker (2-4)

Bellator 198 Preliminary Card:

  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: R’Mandel Cameron (4-3) vs. P.J. Cajigas (6-6)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Dan Stittgen (12-5) vs. Mark Stoddard (15-9)
  • 150-Pound Catchweight Feature Bout: Eric Wisely (27-9-1) vs. Morgan Sickinger (20-10)
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Matt Paul (2-2) vs. Brian Booth (4-3)
  • Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Joey Diehl (11-9) vs. Nate Williams (27-17)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Tom Shoaff (8-3) vs. Mike Budnik (13-4)

*Card subject to change

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA