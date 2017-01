BJ Penn’s UFC Hall of Fame Speech (Fight Night Phoenix Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Check out former two-division UFC champion BJ Penn‘s Hall of Fame speech from July of 2015. Penn makes his return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Fight Night Phoenix against Yair Rodriguez on Sunday, January 15 live on FS1.

