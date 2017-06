BJ Penn’s Knee to the Face UFC Knockout of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before BJ Penn returns to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City on Sunday, check out his last-second, knee-to-the-face knockout of Sean Sherk back in 2008.

