HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley

featuredTyron Woodley: ‘I’m By Far the Worst-Treated Champion in History of the UFC’

BJ Penn

featuredBJ Penn Tops UFC Fight Night 103 Fighter Salaries

Amanda Nunes and Conor McGregor

featuredAmanda Nunes Wants to Follow Conor McGregor and Hold Two UFC Belts

TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt

featuredCody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw Named TUF 25 Coaches

BJ Penn’s Coach: ‘I’m Very Supportive of BJ Retiring’

January 19, 2017
No Comments

Former two-division UFC champion BJ Penn came out of retirement at UFC Fight Night 103 on Jan. 15 to take on rising featherweight Yair Rodriguez in the fight card’s main event. The UFC Hall of Fame member suffered the worst, one-sided loss in his legendary career to the 24-year-old up-and-comer from Mexico.

Prior to his return last Sunday, Penn hadn’t fought since July 2014. The loss to Rodriguez was Penn’s fourth consecutive defeat. He has only one win since 2010. And after his UFC Fight Night Phoenix performance, many are calling for the Hawaiian to hang up his gloves.

Penn’s coach, Jason Parillo, would support Penn if he wanted to fight again, but would rather see “The Prodigy” retire.

“They always say that there’s one more fight in a great fighter and we felt that this was it. We felt we could beat (Rodriguez). And I’d like to think we still can, you know what I mean? We’re always going to think that about BJ,” said Parillo backstage following the fight.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley: ‘I’m By Far the Worst-Treated Champion in History of the UFC’

“BJ is a realist. He knows whether he should keep going or not. I’m sure he will sit back and think about it. BJ is a fighter through and through. It’s going to be hard for him to not want to come back,” he said. “I’m very supportive of BJ retiring.”

When you have the name recognition and legacy of BJ Penn, you don’t get offered middle of the road opponents. You’re the measuring stick for rising talent with momentum, or taking on top ranked guys.

“Unfortunately, BJ never gets put in there with a guy that we call it a shake-off-the-rust a little bit or a tune-up fight. BJ doesn’t do tune-up fights. He fights nothing but Top 10 guys, champions, and up-and-coming killers,” Parillo pointed out.

Despite his recent losses, Penn’s legacy is still intact. He’s still a Hall of Famer. He’s still a two-division UFC champion. Parillo believes that there’s nothing left for Penn to prove.

“I think he’s done enough for the sport. He’s a two-time world champion. There are only a few guys that have been able to do that. He’s done everything that he needs to do,” he said.

Parillo believes it’s time for Penn to step away from fighting, but wouldn’t be surprised if he continued.

“If he said that he wanted to fight again, I wouldn’t be surprised. I’m not encouraging him to do it,” he said.

“Do I think BJ will retire? I think he’s ready to walk out to pasture. But if he said he wasn’t, it wouldn’t shock me.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Watch Germaine de Randamie Finish Anna Elmose...

Jan 19, 2017No Comments24 Views

Watch Germaine de Randamie defeated Anna Elmose in May of 2016. She faces Holly Holm for the inaugural UFC women's featherweight championship next.

Knockout Radio - Tito Ortiz

Knockout Radio Podcast: Tit...

Join Knockout Radio for their podcast as Randy Harris

Jan 19, 2017

Jose Torres Asked for Pedro...

For his first 125-pound title defense, Jose Torres faces

Jan 18, 2017
Joey Ruquet Combate Americas

Joey Ruquet Eyeing Multiple...

On Thursday in Mexico City, Joey Ruquet takes on

Jan 18, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA