BJ Penn’s Coach: ‘He’s Taken Big Chances Too Many Times’ (UFC Phoenix video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

BJ Penn‘s coach Jason Parillo reacts to the UFC Hall of Famer’s devastating loss to Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night Phoenix on Sunday.

TRENDING > Yair Rodriguez Destroys BJ Penn (UFC Phoenix Fight Highlights)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram