HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Reveals Money Offered to Get Conor McGregor to Box

Brock Lesnar - Mark Hunt - Dana White

featuredMark Hunt Files Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar, Dana White and UFC

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Hinting at Another UFC Return?

Tyron Woodley - UFC 205

featuredTyron Woodley Reveals UFC 209 Title Defense

BJ Penn’s Brother Arrested at LAX

January 11, 2017
No Comments

While BJ Penn was focusing on fight week and his return to the Octagon, his brother was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Reagan Penn, as first reported by TMZ Sports and confirmed by MMAWeekly.com, was on an airplane at LAX on Tuesday preparing to fly to Phoenix for his older brother’s fight, but got into an argument with the flight crew and then Los Angeles police before being arrested.

Penn allegedly requested alcohol from the crew prior to take-off. When denied, he got into an argument with crew members and was asked to leave the airplane. He refused and police were called.

He continued his argument with the officers that boarded the airplane, and was eventually handcuffed and arrested for trespassing.

Penn was booked by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Tuesday evening with bail set at $500. He was released early Wednesday afternoon. Penn has a court date scheduled for Feb. 1. 

TRENDING > Mark Hunt Files Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar, Dana White and UFC

BJ Penn, a UFC Hall of Fame fighter, returns to the Octagon opposite Yair Rodriguez in Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 103 headliner in Phoenix. It marks his first fight in two and a half years.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor - Retired Boxer Says What

Conor McGregor Responds to Latest Floyd Maywe...

Jan 11, 2017No Comments28 Views

So, yeah, it didn't take long for Conor McGregor to respond to Floyd Mayweather's latest claims about offering the Irishman a pile of cash to fight.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Reveals Mo...

It's an unlikely match-up, but Floyd Mayweather said he

Jan 11, 2017

Knockout Radio LIVE: Breaki...

Tune in Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 4 pm ET,

Jan 11, 2017

Brad Pickett Lands Retireme...

Veteran slugger Brad "One Punch" Pickett has landed a

Jan 11, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night 106 - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 107: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 108: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA