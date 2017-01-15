BJ Penn: Training with Greg Jackson was Monumental (UFC Phoenix video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 15, 2017
BJ Penn has been around a long time and accomplished many things. He’s been a two-division UFC champion, he’s in the UFC Hall of Fame, and now he aims to add a third division to championship collection.

But one thing he hadn’t done was train with famed coach Greg Jackson. In making his return to the Octagon, Penn knew he had to do something different than he’d done in the past.

After all, Penn hasn’t won a fight since defeating Matt Hughes in November of 2010. He exited the Octagon in July of 2016 on the heels of three consecutive losses.

When he decided to attempt a comeback, Penn made a drastic shift in his approach. He upped and left the comforts of Hawaii and moved to Albuquerque, N.M. to train with Greg Jackson.

As fight night approached for his return opposite upstart Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix, Penn outlined his time with Jackson as monumental.

