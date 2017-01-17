BJ Penn Tops UFC Fight Night 103 Fighter Salaries

Despite losing in the main event, UFC Hall of Fame fighter BJ Penn topped the UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn disclosed fighter payroll.

According to the Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission, Penn was paid a disclosed $150,000 in losing to rising star Yair Rodriguez, who netted $100,000 in victory. Rodriguez also earned a Performance of the Night bonus, which is not part of the fighter salaries, which added $50,000 to his bottomline.

Though he didn’t felt like he won his fight with Marcin Held, 23-fight UFC veteran Joe Lauzon was paid $116,000 for the split-decision victory.

UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn took place on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn Fighter Salaries

Yair Rodriguez: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. B.J. Penn: $150,000

Joe Lauzon: $116,000 (includes $58,000 win bonus) def. Marcin Held: $20,000

Ben Saunders: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Court McGee: $35,000

Sergio Pettis: $54,000 (includes $27,000 win bonus) def. John Moraga: $28,000

Drakkar Klose: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Devin Powell: $10,000

Augusto Mendes: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Frankie Saenz: $20,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Viktor Pesta: $10,000

Tony Martin: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus) def. Alex White: $14,000

Nina Ansaroff: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger: $10,000

Walt Harris: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Chase Sherman: $10,000

Joachim Christensen: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Bojan Mihajlovic: $10,000

Cyril Asker: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Dmitry Smoliakov: $10,000

UFC Fight Night 103 Disclosed Fighter Payroll: $841,000

