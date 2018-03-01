BJ Penn Opens Up About UFC Future and Attacking Cris Cyborg

BJ Penn entered the UFC 222 open workout as a masked assailant during Cris Cyborg’s time on the mat, only to get tossed around and unmasked. After working out with the women’s featherweight champion, Penn spoke with reporters about her strength saying she’s as strong as anybody that he’s felt.

Penn last fought in June 2017 and, while the 39-year-old has no immediate plans to fight, the door is always open for a return to the Octagon.

