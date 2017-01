BJ Penn: ‘I Miss Being in the Ring’ (UFC Phoenix Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

BJ Penn is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since since 2014 when he takes on Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night Phoenix.

