BJ Penn Doesn’t Waiver: ‘First Goal, 145-Pound Champ’ (UFC Phoenix video)

BJ Penn doesn’t skip a beat when asked what his goals are in his return.

The UFC Hall of Fame fighter is reveling in the attention of the fans, but make no bones about it, he is back in the Octagon because he wants another UFC belt.

