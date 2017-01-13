HOT OFF THE WIRE
BJ Penn Chimes in on Dana White Offering Mayweather and McGregor $25M Each (video)

January 13, 2017
BJ Penn talks about the changes in the sport and his approach to it as fight time nears. He even chimed in on Dana White’s $25 million offer to Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to get them to fight each other. His response might not be what you’d expect.

Penn returns to the Octagon to resume his Hall of Fame career at UFC Fight Night 103 on Sunday in Phoenix. He squares of with rising star Yair Rodriguez in the main event.

