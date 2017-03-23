HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

featuredJon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

Georges St-Pierre

featuredHow Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

BJ Penn and Johny Hendricks Return at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma

March 23, 2017
1 Comment

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn and former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks are two of the fighters leading the charge on the UFC’s return to Oklahoma City, Okla.

Penn will continue his return to the Octagon by facing Dennis Siver on Sunday, June 25, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, while Hendricks makes his second start at middleweight opposite Tim Boetsch.

Penn (16-11-2) returned from a two-and-a-half-year hiatus in January, losing via a brutal TKO stoppage to rising talent Yair Rodriguez. The loss was his fourth consecutive. 

Things won’t get any easier for Penn when he faces the heavy handed Siver (22-11, 1NC), who is desperate for a victory of his own, entering the fight off back-to-back losses.

Following numerous struggles making weight at 170 pounds, Hendricks (18-6) moved up a division in his last bout, earning a unanimous-decision victory over Hector Lombard. He’ll look to build off of that in a middleweight fight with Boetsch in Oklahoma.

TRENDING > Luke Rockhold Blasts UFC Over WWE Style Matchmaking

Coming off back-to-back wins in 2016, Boetsch (20-11) was upended by Jacare Souza in February, so he will be looking to get back on track in the fight with Hendricks.

Other bouts announced for the Oklahoma City card via UFC Tonight on Wednesday included a strawweight fight between Felice Herrig and Justine Kish, as well as Josh Stansbury vs. Jeremy Kimball in a light heavyweight contest.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Ilir Latifi vs Rogerio Nogueira

Rogerio Nogueira Faces Ilir Latifi in Next UF...

Mar 23, 2017No Comments8 Views

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will square off with Ilir Latifi when the two return to the Octagon.

honorio banario

Honorio Banario vs. Rob Lis...

A battle between two lightweights currently enjoying very different

Mar 23, 2017
Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

Luke Rockhold Says UFC Head...

Luke Rockhold is critical of some of the UFC's

Mar 23, 2017
Anthony Rumble Johnson

Anthony Johnson’s Top...

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson will fight for the light heavyweight

Mar 23, 2017
  • Uncle Jessie

    I’ve never been upset about a fighter continuing to fight past his prime and get wrecked every time. Please stop fighting Penn even if I think you have a chance just don’t. Penn was dropped for the first time in his career last fight. End on that

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA