Bethe Correia Forced to Drop Out of a Fight That Hadn’t Even Been Announced Yet

Bethe Correia is upset that she won’t get to return in January for a fight that hadn’t even been announced yet by the UFC.

The former title contender revealed on Instagram that she was dropping out of a fight against former Invicta FC competitor Irene Aldana that was tentatively scheduled for a rumored event in Brazil in January.

According to Correia, she suffered an eye injury that put her into emergency surgery and the damage was severe enough that she won’t be ready to return in January as previously scheduled.

“I want to thank Irene Aldana for agreeing to fight with me in January. I was very excited to go to war with a Mexican woman. Unfortunately, I had an accident, had to go through an emergency surgery and my return to the most famous Cctagon in the world will take few more months,” Correia wrote on her Instagram page.

Correia last fought in June when she suffered a knockout loss to Holly Holm, which moved her to 1-3-1 over her past five fights.

Correia wasn’t specific on when she planned to return to the Octagon other than saying it would be during 2018. As far as Aldana is concerned, because the UFC never officially announced the matchup it’s likely she’ll just get shifted to a new date and opponent.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram