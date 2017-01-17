HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes and Conor McGregor

featuredAmanda Nunes Wants to Follow Conor McGregor and Hold Two UFC Belts

TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt

featuredCody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw Named TUF 25 Coaches

Yair Rodriguez - Creative Combat

featuredYair Rodriguez Wrecks BJ Penn in Hall of Famer’s Return (UFC Phoenix Results)

UFC Phoenix Live Results

featuredUFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Live Results and Fight Stats

Bethe Correia Faces Marion Reneau in Brazil

January 17, 2017
No Comments

A women’s bantamweight bout between former title contender Bethe Correia and Marion Reneau has been added to the March 11 UFC Fight Night 106 fight card in Fortaleza, Brazil. UFC officials announced the match-up on Tuesday.

Bethe Correia UFC 190 weigh-inCorreia (10-2) is coming off a split-decision win over Jessica Eye at UFC 203 in September. She debuted in the UFC in 2013 and reeled off three consecutive wins before suffering her first career loss to then-champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 190. The Brazilian hopes to build off her win over Eye when she faces Reneau.

Reneau (7-3) rebounded from back-to-back losses in her last outing, defeating Milana Dudieva by TKO in November. She plans to rise up the rankings with a win over Correia in Brazil.

TRENDING > Joe Lauzon: Undeserved Win Feels Worse Than Getting Robbed on a Decision

UFC Fight Night 106 takes place at the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. It is headlined by a middleweight bout between Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum. More bouts are expected to be added to the growing fight card in the coming weeks.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Joe Lauzon UFC Phoenix Post

Joe Lauzon: Undeserved Win Feels Worse Than G...

Jan 17, 2017No Comments55 Views

Joe Lauzon is a unique animal. He's not quiet about voicing his opinion... even when it doesn't favor him.

Mark De La Rosa Says Combat...

For his first fight of the New Year, Mark

Jan 17, 2017
Walt Harris UFC Phoenix Weigh

Walt Harris: ‘I’...

Walt Harris talks about defeating Chase Sherman at UFC

Jan 16, 2017
Germaine de Randamie Fight Highlight

Watch Germaine de Randamie ...

Watch Germaine de Randamie most recent UFC victory, when

Jan 16, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA