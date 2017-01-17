Bethe Correia Faces Marion Reneau in Brazil

A women’s bantamweight bout between former title contender Bethe Correia and Marion Reneau has been added to the March 11 UFC Fight Night 106 fight card in Fortaleza, Brazil. UFC officials announced the match-up on Tuesday.

Correia (10-2) is coming off a split-decision win over Jessica Eye at UFC 203 in September. She debuted in the UFC in 2013 and reeled off three consecutive wins before suffering her first career loss to then-champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 190. The Brazilian hopes to build off her win over Eye when she faces Reneau.

Reneau (7-3) rebounded from back-to-back losses in her last outing, defeating Milana Dudieva by TKO in November. She plans to rise up the rankings with a win over Correia in Brazil.

UFC Fight Night 106 takes place at the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. It is headlined by a middleweight bout between Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum. More bouts are expected to be added to the growing fight card in the coming weeks.

