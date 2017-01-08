Best UFC Knockouts of 2016: Stipe Miocic vs. Alistair Overeem (video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

2016 had its fair share of knockout finishes in the UFC. Some were more stunning than others, but heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic’s UFC 203 knockout of Alistair Overeem made the top ten list.

