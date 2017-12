Best of ONE Championship: Marat Gafurov vs. Kazunori Yokota

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

In May 2016, Marat “Cobra” Gafurov made his second title defense against ONE debutant, Kazunori Yokota, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. In the 2nd round, “Cobra” tapped out multi-division DEEP Champion via rear-naked choke, extending his winning streak to 14-0. Check out a replay of the fight.