Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Main Event Set, but One Fighter Missed Weight for UFC Houston

UFC Fight Night 104 is now official for Saturday in Houston, Texas, after the fighters weighed in on Friday.

The event features a pivotal featherweight main event, pitting No. 9 ranked Dennis Bermudez against returning former title contender Chan Sung Jung, aka “The Korean Zombie.” Neither Bermudez nor Jung had any issues on the scale.

Although Bermudez had a seven-fight winning streak disrupted by back-to-back losses to Ricardo Lamas and Jeremy Stephens, he quickly righted the ship with consecutive victories over Tatsuya Kawajiri and Rony Jason. He looks to spoil Jung’s return to the Octagon and keep climbing toward contention.

Jung last fought in a bid for the belt, but lost via a fourth-round TKO stoppage at the hands of featherweight champion Jose Aldo. After a return to the cage in 2014 was derailed due to injury, Jung opted to fulfill the two-year mandatory military service required by his home country of South Korea.

With his service complete, Jung is back, looking to earn another shot at the belt, which was recently handed to Aldo after Conor McGregor was forced to vacate the belt.

The only fighter to miss weight on Friday was Bec Rawlings. She weighed in 1.5 pounds above the 116-pound allowance for her strawweight fight with Tecia Torres. The No. 6 ranked strawweight in the UFC, Torres had no issues on the scale.

In failing to make weight, Rawlings will be fined 20-percent of her fight purse, which is given to Torres.

The UFC Fight Night 104 official early weigh-in serves as the only weigh-in event for Houston. The promotion is not doing a ceremonial afternoon weigh-in.

UFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Weigh-in Results

Main Card:

Dennis Bermudez (145.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (145.5)

Alexa Grasso (116) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5)

Abel Trujillo (156) vs. James Vick (155.5)

Ovince Saint Preux (205) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206)

Anthony Hamilton (258.5) vs. Marcel Fortuna (210)

Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (116)

Prelims:

Adam Milstead (233.5) vs. Curtis Blaydes (264.5)

Chas Skelly (146) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (145)

Ricardo Lucas Ramos (135) vs. Michinori Tanaka (135)

Tecia Torres (115.5) vs. Bec Rawlings (117.5)

Alex Morono (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Khalil Rountree (205) vs. Daniel Jolly (204.5)

