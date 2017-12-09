Benito Lopez Gets the Win in Scrappy Bout with Albert Morales (UFC Fresno Fight Highlights)

Benito @Savage_530 Lopez wins by unanimous decision over Albert Morales to kick off our main event at #UFCFresno! https://t.co/VklUjtSzEj — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 10, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Benito Lopez and Albert Morales’ scrappy fight at UFC Fight Night 123 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

The fight promotion next heads to Winnipeg, Canada, for UFC on FOX 26, where former champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos headline a stacked fight card on FOX.

