Benito Lopez’ Display of Heart Earned Him a UFC Contract (Full Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Benito Lopez showed tremendous heart and perseverance to earn himself a UFC contract on Week 7 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

According to UFC president Dana White, the Contender Series will return sometime after the start of 2018.

