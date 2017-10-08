Beneil Dariush Shocked How Dana White Handled Things After Las Vegas Tragedy

Beneil Dariush has worn his heart on his sleeve all week long following the tragic Las Vegas shooting that took place just a week prior to Saturday night’s UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena.

In his post-fight comments, Dariush talked about his draw with Evan Dunham, but more so than the fight, his thoughts constantly drifted back to those affected by the tragic event that unfolded at the Route 91 Music Festival. 58 people were murdered and approximately 500 were injured.

One thing that really caught Dariush by surprise this week was the way that his boss, UFC president Dana White, handled the tragedy and all the emotion surrounding the events of the week.

