               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Live Results

featuredUFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

Beneil Dariush Shocked How Dana White Handled Things After Las Vegas Tragedy

October 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Beneil Dariush has worn his heart on his sleeve all week long following the tragic Las Vegas shooting that took place just a week prior to Saturday night’s UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena.

In his post-fight comments, Dariush talked about his draw with Evan Dunham, but more so than the fight, his thoughts constantly drifted back to those affected by the tragic event that unfolded at the Route 91 Music Festival. 58 people were murdered and approximately 500 were injured. 

TRENDING > Dana White Opens UFC 216 With a Message of Love and Defiance

One thing that really caught Dariush by surprise this week was the way that his boss, UFC president Dana White, handled the tragedy and all the emotion surrounding the events of the week. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA