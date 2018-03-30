Ben Saunders Steps in to Face Jake Ellenberger at UFC Fight Night 131

An injury forced Bryan Barberena out of his June 1 bout against Jake Ellenberger within days of it being announced. Ben “Killa B” Saunders will now face Ellenberger at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

UFC official announced the change of opponent on Thursday.

Ellenberger (31-13) is a 9-year UFC veteran who has faced the who’s who in the welterweight division, including Carlos Condit, Robbie Lawler, and Stephen Thompson. He steps into the octagon for the first time since April 2017 and hopes to snap a two-fight losing streak when he faces Saunders.

Saunders (21-9-2) appeared on The Ultimate Fighter 6 in 2007. He last fought on Feb. 24, losing to Alan Jouban via knockout. Saunders is also on a two-fight losing streak and will look to get back in the win column against fellow veteran Ellenberger.

TRENDING > Brock Lesnar’s Advocate Insists UFC Return Isn’t a Tease

UFC Fight Night 131 is headlined by a bout between bantamweight contenders between Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes and will air live on FS1.