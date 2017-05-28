Ben Saunders Knees Marcus Davis into Unconsciousness in UFC KO of the Week
Check out Ben Saunders impressive knockout of Marcus Davis back at UFC 106 in 2009. Saunders faces Peter Sobotta at UFC Fight Night Stockholm on Sunday.
With the arrival of his first child, Alexander Gustafsson is ready to make another run at the title with a statement win over the dangerous Glover Teixeira.