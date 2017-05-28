HOT OFF THE WIRE
Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

featuredGermaine de Randamie Refuses to Fight ‘Proven Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Will Make You Believe He’ll KO Floyd Mayweather

featuredAlexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira On Point at UFC Stockholm Weigh-ins

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Shoots Down Dana White’s Plan for Him to Fight TJ Dillashaw

Ben Saunders Knees Marcus Davis into Unconsciousness in UFC KO of the Week

May 28, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Ben Saunders impressive knockout of Marcus Davis back at UFC 106 in 2009. Saunders faces Peter Sobotta at UFC Fight Night Stockholm on Sunday.

TRENDING > Dana White: Georges St-Pierre Wants to Fight for UFC Welterweight Title

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Alexander Gustafsson Has New Motivation Ahead...

May 27, 2017No Comments51 Views

With the arrival of his first child, Alexander Gustafsson is ready to make another run at the title with a statement win over the dangerous Glover Teixeira.

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

Germaine de Randamie Refuse...

Inaugural UFC women's featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie refuses

May 27, 2017
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Hopeful Co...

Floyd Mayweather plans to address potentially boxing Conor McGregor

May 27, 2017
Alexander Gustafsson vs Glover Teixeira

UFC Fight Night Stockholm B...

John Gooden, Dan Hardy and Nick Peet return for

May 27, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA