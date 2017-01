Ben Saunders: BJ Penn is My GOAT! (UFC Phoenix video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Ben Saunders, after taking a close decision win over Court McGee at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix, talked about what it was like to share the backstage area with his personal “greatest of all time” fighter BJ Penn and Joe Lauzon.

RELATED > Yair Rodriguez Destroys BJ Penn (UFC Phoenix Fight Highlights)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram