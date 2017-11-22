Ben Askren’s Final Face-Off Before He Steps into Cage for the Last Time (Video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Welterweight champion Ben Askren will make his final walk to the cage at ONE Championship: Immortal Pursuit, where he will fight Evolve MMA teammate and lightweight titleholder Shinya Aoki.
At the pre-figth press conference, Askren and Aoki faced off for what should be Askren’s final staredown, barring any comeback fights.
TRENDING > Ben Askren: Dana White is a Freaking Scumbag
Askren and Aoki step into the ONE Championship cage at Immortal Pursuit on Friday in Singapore.
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram