Ben Askren to Face Zebastian Kadestam at ONE Championship Event in Shanghai

Ben Askren will be back in action on Sept. 2 at ONE: Heroes of the Empire. The welterweight champion is set to defend his title against Swedish challenger Zebastian Kadestam at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Centre in Shanghai, China.

Askren (16-0-0-1) probably expected to find himself rematching Luis Santos this year. But Kadestam (9-3) took the Brazilian out of the title picture with a devastating onslaught of knees in his ONE Championship debut earlier this year.

Kadestam is a former PXC welterweight champion who won six fights out of six for the Guam based promotion. He is known for his striking and is a long term training partner of ONE Championship veteran Ole Laursen.

Askren’s name is much more familiar to fight fans. He was a multiple time NCAA Division I champion during is wrestling days and went to the 2008 Olympics before becoming the Bellator welterweight champion and eventually signing with ONE Championship.

This will be the promotion’s first event in Shanghai. Shows have previously been held in the Chinese cities of Hefei, Changsha, Guangzhou, and Beijing with upcoming return trips to Beijing and Shenzhen currently on the calendar.

