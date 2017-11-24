Ben Askren Leaves Door on Retirement Cracked Open, Slams Dana White Again

               

November 24, 2017
Ben Askren‘s storied career has come to an end… most likely.

Following a 57-second drubbing of Japanese legend Shinya Aoki at ONE Championship: Immortal Pursuit on Friday in Singapore, Askren continued to stick by his plan to retire from active mixed martial arts competition.

Askren’s MMA career is spotless. He’s undefeated in 19 bouts (18 victories and 1 no contest). It’s a career that spans more than eight years and includes championship runs under both the Bellator and ONE Championship banners.

His mixed marital arts was built on top of a massive wrestling resume, which included representing the United States in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Now, however, Askren is ready to hang up his gloves for good… save for one exception.

After his victory over Aoki, Askren spoke to the media at Singapore Indoor Stadium, recounting the fight, rehashing his career, admitting what might one day tempt him out of retirement, and taking another opportunity to throw shade on UFC president Dana White.

