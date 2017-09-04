Ben Askren Faces Shinya Aoki in Retirement Fight in November

It appear Ben Askren’s mixed martial arts career is nearly at an end.

The reigning and defending ONE Championship welterweight champion will step back into the cage in November and then call it a career to take on an executive role with the promotion.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement via his Facebook page while confirming that Askren would face submission specialist Shinya Aoki in his final fight.

“In what will be a ferocious contest between two great white sharks, Shinya Aoki and Ben Askren have decided to lay it all on the line. Win or lose, this fight will be Ben’s last,” Sityodtong wrote. “Ben has made the decision to retire after this fight to become an executive at ONE.”

Askren is coming off a stellar performance from this past weekend where he made short work of Zebaztian Kadestam in a second round TKO to move his record to 17-0 with one no contest.

The former Olympian and two-time NCAA champion has long been considered a top fighter in the welterweight division after leaving Bellator MMA as their undefeated champion to sign with ONE Championship.

Since that time, Askren has posted five more victories with two title defenses on his resume as well.

When he’s not fighting, Askren also has a very active coaching career working with many of the fighters at Duke Roufus’ academy in Milwaukee, Wisc. as well as his own wrestling programs.

It appears Askren will focus on those roles as well as a new executive position at ONE Championship following his final fight on Nov. 24 in Singapore.

Also announced the for the card, ONE champion Angela Lee will take on Mei Yamaguchi in a atomweight title fight.

