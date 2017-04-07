HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Misses First Attempt, Drops 1.2 Pounds in Minutes (UFC 210 Weigh-in Results)

Daniel Cormier UFC 210 2nd attempt

featuredDaniel Cormier’s Baffling Two-Minute Weight Loss (UFC 210 video)

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Already Training for Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jon Jones v Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Insists His Legacy Intertwined with Jon Jones

Ben Askren Draws Undefeated Agilan Thani at ONE Championship

April 7, 2017
1 Comment

Ben Askren will return to the cage after a year-long absence to face undefeated challenger Agilan Thani at ONE: Dynasty of Heroes. Their welterweight fight will be the co-main event of the show which is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 26.

Thani (7-0) has a perfect professional record which includes six straight wins for ONE Championship. He also went undefeated as an amateur, winning five fights out of five en route to being crowned the Season 2 MIMMA welterweight champion.

Ben AskrenSince signing for ONE Championship in 2015, Thani has beaten five separate opponents with all those victories coming inside the first two rounds. However, he faces a massive step up against Askren, who was Bellator welterweight champion before making headlines with his decision to sign for Asia’s biggest MMA promotion.

Askren (15-0-0-1) is a multiple-time NCAA Division One wrestling champion and U.S. Olympian. The American was rated by many as being the best welterweight in the world, but has slipped down the rankings due to his recent inactivity.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Misses First Attempt, Drops 1.2 Pounds in Minutes (UFC 210 Weigh-in Results)

ONE: Dynasty of Heroes will be headlined by an atomweight title fight which pits reigning champion Angela Lee against another undefeated challenger in the shape of Brazilian stand-up specialist Istela Nunes.

There will also be a grappling match between former ONE Championship lightweight king Shinya Aoki and multiple time BJJ champion Garry Tonon.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Daniel Cormier at UFC 187

Daniel Cormier: ‘It’s Going to be...

Apr 08, 20171 Comment19 Views

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier predicts that he'll defeat Anthony Johnson any way he chooses in their UFC 210 rematch on Saturday.

Anthony Johnson: ‘My ...

During Friday's UFC 210 weigh-in, Anthony Johnson was the

Apr 07, 2017

Dana White on UFC 210 Weigh...

UFC president Dana White discusses the UFC 210 weigh-in

Apr 07, 2017

Daniel Cormier Addresses UF...

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier nearly missed weight for

Apr 07, 2017

  • Hurray I pulled success to get Ninty Eight Thousand Five Hundred and Sixty Seven bucks.I found out about this job 6 months before and couple of months before I obviously tried out and I have obtained superb bucks. It is immensely valuable for me and also my family members.My friends and relatives are uncertain to search how I settled my Lifestyle in just few days. Thank you so much GOD for it….You also can get such a great amount of wealth, if you have a laptop and web connection at your home. Other complicated skillfullness are not necessary to undertake this gig. I’m Liking it and you will also like it and also you will not pardon yourself if you not at all explore the information >>>>>> B1Z.ORG/38K

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
UFC Fight Night 113: Las Vegas
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA