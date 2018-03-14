Ben Askren Details How He’d ‘Break’ Georges St-Pierre

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre recently stated that he considers former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren one of the best fighters in the world. He also stated that he wouldn’t fight Askren because Askren lacks name value. Earlier this week Askren predicted that he and St-Pierre would fight in 2019.

There are a lot of hurdles to cross before a fight between the two could happen, but if it ever comes to fruition, Askren already has a game plan to defeat “Rush.” It’s the same game plan he’s employed in all of his fights.

“Here’s what I think happens because the one thing I have over him is I have the wrestling advantage and I don’t get tired. And that’s hugely what he’s relied on in the last say 10 to 12 fights or so,” said Askren during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

Askren’s an Olympian and a two-time NCAA Division I collegiate national champion. St-Pierre became known for his grappling ability as a UFC champion, but comes from a karate background. Askren conceded that St-Pierre is the better striker, but doesn’t think that will be a factor if the two ever meet inside the cage.

“I think he’s very tough to take down early. I think he’s very tough. He’s going to win the striking battle, but one of the things (is) I never take a lot of damage. I just don’t get hit a lot. That’s what I’m good at,” he said.

Askren believes that he’ll be able to impose his will as the potential fight enters the later rounds. He boldly predicted that he’ll be able to “break” St-Pierre and get a late finish.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Essentially Closes the Door on Ever Returning to the UFC Again

“Over the course of the second or third rounds, I start to wear him down. My takedowns become more effective. By the third or fourth rounds, I’m starting to dominate with my top game. He’s used to being on top. He can’t get me off top. If he does, it’s a momentary glimpse of hope. I’m back on him; no problem,” said Askren.

“In the fifth round, he mentally breaks and says, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I’ve never been in this position in my life.’ He lets me finish him.”