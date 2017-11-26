Ben Askren Crushes Shinya Aoki in Retirement Bout at ONE Immortal Pursuit (Fight Highlights)

.
Ben Askren easily overcame the final challenge of his MMA career at ONE: Immortal Pursuit on Friday in Singapore. The American needed less than a minute to stop Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.
Singaporean star Amir Khan got the better of Aussie Adrian Pang in the event’s co-headlining bout.
Check out full highlights and a recap of ONE: Immortal Pursuit, courtesy and permission of ONE Championship.
