Ben Askren Crushes Shinya Aoki in Retirement Bout at ONE Immortal Pursuit (Fight Highlights)

Ben Askren easily overcame the final challenge of his MMA career at ONE: Immortal Pursuit on Friday in Singapore. The American needed less than a minute to stop Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

Singaporean star Amir Khan got the better of Aussie Adrian Pang in the event’s co-headlining bout.

Check out full highlights and a recap of ONE: Immortal Pursuit, courtesy and permission of ONE Championship.

