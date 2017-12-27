HOT OFF THE WIRE

Bellator’s Top 4 Knockouts of 2017

December 27, 2017
Bellator MMA is asking you to vote for the promotion’s best knockout of 2017. Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section below, but we’re just gonna drop these here for your viewing pleasure.

Paul Daley’s Flying Knee KO of Brennan Ward

Aaron Pico Sleeps Justin Linn

Tywan Claxton Follows Up on Paul Daley’s Blueprint

Gaston Bolano’s Spinning Back Elbow

               

