Bellator’s Top 4 Knockouts of 2017

Bellator MMA is asking you to vote for the promotion’s best knockout of 2017. Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section below, but we’re just gonna drop these here for your viewing pleasure.
Paul Daley’s Flying Knee KO of Brennan Ward
Best Knockout of 2017? Vote for this #Bellator170 Paul Daley Flying Knee! #SemtexKO pic.twitter.com/8GmYwG4XIp
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 21, 2017
Aaron Pico Sleeps Justin Linn
Best Knockout of 2017? Vote for this #Bellator183 @AaronPicoUSA Left! #PicoKO pic.twitter.com/3sptPouDtT
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 22, 2017
Tywan Claxton Follows Up on Paul Daley’s Blueprint
Continuing with the best Knockouts of 2017, vote for this #Bellator186 @tclax149 Flying Knee! #ClaxtonKO pic.twitter.com/JWLxBnvxjI
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 23, 2017
Gaston Bolano’s Spinning Back Elbow
And for our final 2017 Knockout of the Year candidate, this #Bellator189 Spinning Back Elbow by @DreamkillerMT! Vote using #BolanosKO pic.twitter.com/eZR73aNWqm
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 26, 2017