Bellator Veteran Sergio Da Silva Arrested After Alleged Involvement in Bank Robbery

August 31, 2017
No Comments

Bellator veteran Sergio Da Silva has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery that took place in New York just a few days ago.

According to a report from TMZ, Da Silva was arrested after allegedly bursting into a Citibank in Queens, NY on Aug. 24 and making off with a stack of cash. The report states the money stolen was around $50,000.

The criminal in question wore a ski mask and jumped over a glass counter at the bank, claiming to have a gun and threatening to shoot people while robbing the bank.

The report states that the police identified Da Silva by his fingerprints left at the scene before he was arrested on Thursday. The Bellator veteran reportedly lives on the same street where the bank robbery took place.

Da Silva was taken into custody but there’s been no further word from police.

Da Silva most recently competed inside the Bellator MMA cage when he fought at the pay-per-view card in June headlined by Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva. Da Silva made an infamous name for himself ahead of the card as he desperately attempted to make weight despite coming in well over the 130-pound limit for his bout against Matt Rizzo.

The trickery didn’t work and Da Silva ultimately lost the contest by third round arm triangle choke.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

